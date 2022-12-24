Centre makes RTPCR test mandatory for arrivals from China, 4 more countries

New Delhi, December 24
The government has made RTPCR, the test for covid-19, mandatory for all arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand in the wake of a surge in cases in these countries.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the statement as India began random testing of 2 per cent of all international arrivals from 10am on Saturday.
RTPCR has a higher accuracy than rapid antigen tests, with the government mandate to states also being ensuring 70 per cent RTPCR and the rest antigen-based testing for accuracy.
India’s challenge is to track any potential new variant.
So far, the Chinese surge has been powered by the Omicron variant and its lineages some of which are highly transmissible. They are, however, less severe than Delta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...