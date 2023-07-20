Centre may act against Twitter over video of Manipur women paraded naked, asks social media to take down clip

New Delhi, July 20
The Centre on Thursday asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked as the matter is under investigation.
According to sources, the government has told social media platforms operating in India that it is imperative for them to adhere to Indian laws. The order was given after a video of the incident went viral on social media triggering shock and outrage.
According to the sources, "The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded naked. It is imperative for the social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation."
According to a senior police official, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered.
