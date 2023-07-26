 Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside extensions given to Mishra as ED Director and asked him to demit office by July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Sanjay Kumar Mishra. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 26

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of tenure of Directorate of Enforcement chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was ordered to demit office on July 31 following its verdict declaring the extensions given to him as "illegal".

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai agreed to take up the Centre’s plea on Thursday at 3.30 pm after Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta mentioned it for urgent hearing and urged it to hear the matter before Friday.

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court had on July 11 set aside the extensions given to Mishra as ED Director, terming it as “illegal” and an attempt to annul its previous directions on the issue.

The top court, however, had allowed Mishra to continue as ED Director till July 31 in view of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review and to “ensure the transition to be smooth” in the larger public interest. It asked the Centre to appoint his successor in the meantime.

Noting that it had specifically issued a mandamus that no further extension would be granted to Mishra, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Gavai had said the Centre and Mishra were both parties in the proceedings in the 2021 Common Cause case and the order issued in that case was binding on them.

“We, therefore, find that the respondent No.1 could not have issued orders dated 17th November 2021 and 17th November 2022 in breach of the mandamus issued by this Court vide its judgment dated 8th September 2021 in Common Cause (case),” it had said.

The Bench, however, had upheld the amendment made to the CVC Act, the DSPE Act and the relevant rules which allowed the Centre to extend the term of the directors of ED and CBI up to five years.

Noting that the scope of judicial review under legislative action was limited, the Bench had said a law can be set aside only for lack of legislative competence or when it affected fundamental rights, or was manifestly arbitrary.

The order had come on petitions filed by Congress leaders Jaya Thakur and Randeep Singh Surjewala; TMC leaders Saket Gokhale and Mahua Moitra; and Krishna Chander Singh, Vineet Narain and Manoharlal Sharma challenging the third extension of tenure given to Mishra as ED Director.

The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) had on November 17 extended Mishra’s tenure as ED Director till November 18, 2023.

Mishra (63) is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax Department cadre. He was appointed Director of the ED for a period of two years on November 19, 2018. Subsequently, on November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by an order and his term of two years was replaced by three years.

In November 2021, the Centre promulgated an ordinance that said the tenure of directors of the ED and the CBI can be extended by up to three years after the mandated tenure of two years. The Centre had on November 17, 2021 extended the tenure of Mishra by a year till November 18, 2022, days after the Centre brought ordinances to allow ED and CBI directors to occupy the office up to five years.

The ordinance and the 2021 extension given to him were already under challenge before the top court.

While upholding the extension given to Mishra and the Centre’s power to grant extension of tenure, the top court had on September 8, 2021 said extension of tenure to officers after the age of superannuation should be done only in rare and exceptional cases.

A reasonable period of extension can be granted to facilitate the completion of ongoing investigations only after reasons are recorded by the Committee constituted under Section 25 (a) of the CVC Act, it had said, adding that such an extension of tenure of Director should be for a short period.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

3
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

5
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

6
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

7
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

9
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

10
Haryana

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...

‘They have a point’: Supreme Court on political parties’ apprehensions about coming under RTI

‘They have a point’: Supreme Court on political parties’ apprehensions about coming under RTI

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hea...

This love story began during Covid lockdown, but ended with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised