Centre moves Supreme Court to take back GM mustard undertaking

New Delhi, August 22
The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking to withdraw its oral undertaking that it will maintain a status quo and will not go ahead with the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard in India.
A Bench on Tuesday issued notices to the ‘Gene Campaign’, an NGO, which petitioned the top court in 2004 and others, including activist Aruna Rodrigues asking them to respond to the Centre’s plea. As the government counsel submitted that a lot of time had passed since the oral undertaking was made, the Bench said, “That does not mean that it stands withdrawn... The matter is still pending.”
