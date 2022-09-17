Centre must probe how LSD spread in country, says Ramdev

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said the Patanjali Group is working on finding solutions for lumpy skin disease (LSD) that has caused death of around 1 lakh cows.

He suggested that the government should create awareness about the disease, which he alleged that might have “come from Pakistan”.

He said the government should also investigate how the disease entered the country and spread across many states. “We are working on LSD virus,” Ramdev told the media here today.

Ramdev said the disease also affected many cows in his shelter house at Haridwar, but not even a single cow died.

“We treated cows with ayurvedic medicines such as giloy. Cows having better immunity were not infected with this disease,” he said.

The LSD has spread in more than 10 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The yoga guru also said he would move the Supreme Court against the monopoly of allopathy in the treatment of serious pathological diseases, and plead for an integrated discipline that would include ayurveda.