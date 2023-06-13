 Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante : The Tribune India

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: Congress, TMC

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

The Centre on Monday said India’s online Covid-19 vaccine delivery platform CoWIN was “completely safe” with inbuilt mechanisms to guard data privacy amid reports that sensitive personal information of Covid shot recipients, including top politicians, was freely available on social media platform Telegram.

The Telegram controversy

  • Sensitive personal information of Covid shot recipients ‘appears’ on Telegram on Monday
  • Data-driven news portal South Asia Index is quick to report a ‘major CoWIN breach’
  • Reports allege Telegram bot able to pull personal data via phone number, Aadhaar

The Ministry of Health, while asking the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to probe the issue and submit its findings, trashed reports of leaks saying only OTP authentication-based access of data was provided on CoWIN. “Certain posts on Twitter have claimed that using a Telegram (online messenger application) bot, the personal data of individuals who have been vaccinated is being accessed. These reports say that the bot has been able to pull individual data by simply passing the mobile number or Aadhaar number of a beneficiary. All such reports are baseless and mischievous. The CoWIN portal of the Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy,” a ministry statement said. The TMC and the Congress tweeted screenshots claiming breach of data of citizens, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, opposition leaders Derek O’Brien, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Abhishek Singhvi.

Data stolen earlier

Info is from threat actor database populated with previously stolen data.

R Chandrasekhar, IT minister

The term bot is derived from robot and it’s a programme that behaves like a normal chat partner, performing tasks independently without the user’s involvement.

“In its Digital India frenzy, the GoI has woefully ignored citizen privacy. Personal data of every single Indian, including mine, is publicly available.... Why is the GoI sitting on a data protection law?” asked Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, tweeting screenshots of his own alleged leaked personal data, including cell number, passport number, date of birth and the hospital where he took the Covid shot.

Their info ‘leaked’

TMC and Congress alleged data of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and opposition leaders Derek O’Brien, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh,

KC Venugopal and Abhishek Singhvi, among others, leaked

TMC’s Saket Gokhale tweeted similar screenshots with personal information of Brien, P Chidambaram, Jairam, Venugopal, Harivansh and Sushmita Dev. The furore began earlier today when alleged personal information of Covid shot recipients appeared on social media platform Telegram and was tweeted by data-driven news portal South Asia Index, which reported a “major CoWIN breach”.

Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it did not appear that the CoWIN app or database had been directly breached. “A Telegram bot was throwing up CoWIN app details upon entry of phone numbers. The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached or stolen data,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

3
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

4
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

5
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

6
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

7
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

8
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

9
Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

10
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents