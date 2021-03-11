Centre prepares roadmap to inculcate entrepreneurial culture in rural areas

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Based on its experiences and feedback with regard to its several initiatives taken to boost the economy of the villages, the Centre is all geared to give further momentum to "enterprise promotion" and schemes related to rural entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tipped to give a call for further acceleration of the rural economy in his address to the nation on the coming Independence Day.

The Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh recently reviewed the status of implementation of the initiatives of the government to foster entrepreneurial culture. The Ministry helms the government rural development agenda.

The Union government has already started making blue-print for growth trajectory, and setting goal targets for the next 25 years which will mark the centenary of the Independence.

Entrepreneurial boost in villages with regard to both farm and non-farm aspects is an important cog of rural development on which the Narendra Modi government is focussed on.

The government has been carrying out the initiative of enterprise promotion in villages and the hinterland, mainly via Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

"Community Enterprise Fund" to enterprises through Community Institutions, formation of SHGs and hand-holding them in commercial ventures under PMFME for Seed Capital support are among the government's initiatives.

The Rural Development Ministry organized nation-wide “Udyamita Pakhwara” (entrepreneurial fortnight) under the DAY-NRLM in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations.

Over 1,400 awareness camps on enterprise promotion and various schemes related to rural entrepreneurship Udyamita Pakhwara was to highlight the importance of enterprise growth and entrepreneurship development under non-farm livelihoods in rural areas across the country.

The National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) recently entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Rural Development. This was with express purpose to promote a sustainable model for entrepreneurship at the grass roots.

In effect, this will facilitate rural entrepreneurs to access banking systems, including support from MUDRA bank, to start their enterprises.