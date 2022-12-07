 Centre rejects ‘myopic’ Rangnath Misra report that favoured Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts : The Tribune India

Centre rejects ‘myopic’ Rangnath Misra report that favoured Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts

NDA Govt says it was written within the four walls of a room without any field studies; SC to take up the matter in January next year

Centre rejects ‘myopic’ Rangnath Misra report that favoured Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 7

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has not accepted the Justice Rangnath Misra Commission report (2007) that favoured extending the benefit of reservation to Dalits who converted to Islam and Christianity, saying it was written within the four walls of a room without any field studies.

During hearing on petitions seeking Scheduled Caste status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity and Islam, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Centre has appointed a new commission headed by former CJI KG Balakrishnan to examine if Scheduled Caste status can be given to those members of SC community who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said it will first decide if it should wait for the report of the newly-appointed Justice KG Balakrishnan Commission report on the issue or proceed on the basis of material already on record.

“The first aspect to be dealt with is whether this Court should stay its hands till the report of this Commission comes or whether it should proceed on the basis the material on record", it said, posting the matter for further hearing in January 2023.

Maintaining that untouchability was not prevalent in the Christian and Islamic societies, the Centre has opposed before the Supreme Court petitions seeking seeks Scheduled Caste status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity and Islam.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 says that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism or Sikhism, or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

However, Muslim and Christian groups have been demanding similar status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity or Islam, saying the restriction went against their fundamental right to equality, religious freedom, and non-discrimination. They contended that the change in religion did not change social exclusion and caste hierarchy continues to hold fort within Christianity even though the religion forbids it.

In an affidavit filed in the top court last month, the Centre submitted, “The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950 was based on historical data which clearly established that no such backwardness or oppression was ever faced by members of Christian or Islamic Society,”

“In fact, one of the reasons for which people from Scheduled Castes have been converting to religions like Islam or Christianity is so that they can come out of the oppressive system of untouchability which is not prevalent at all in Christianity or Islam,” the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment affidavit said.

It faulted the Justice Misra Commission for favouring SC status for Dalits converted to Christianity and Islam, terming it flawed as it was not based on field studies and can’t be corroborated with the situation on the ground.

The Centre said the Justice Misra Commission took a myopic view of social environment in India and failed to take into account the effect that the inclusion would have on the present castes listed as SCs.

The Centre asserted that "the object of the reservations and identification of Scheduled Castes is over and beyond the 'social and economic backwardness'… the identification of Scheduled Castes is centered around a specific social stigma [and the connected backwardness with such stigma] that is limited to the communities identified in the Constitution [Scheduled Castes] Order, 1950."

It said the nature of conversions to Buddhism has been different from that of conversions to Christianity. Scheduled Castes converts to Buddhism embraced Buddhism voluntarily at the call of Dr Ambedkar in 1956 on account of some innate socio-political imperatives. The original castes/ community of such converts can clearly be determined. This cannot be said in respect of Christians and Muslims who might have converted on account of other factors, since the process of such conversions has taken place over the centuries".

 

#Dalits #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

2
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Mansa police summon three Punjabi singers

6
Amritsar

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

9
Punjab

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

10
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

‘Democracy flourishes when legislature, judiciary and execut...

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close co...

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points

RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive

Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...

Gujarat verdict on December 8: BJP eyes records, Congress revival

Gujarat verdict on December 8: BJP eyes records, Congress revival

Results will determine if AAP will become a national party


Cities

View All

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Residents oppose demolition of bridge to clear way for Katra-Amritsar-Delhi National Highway

Disproportionate assets: OP Soni seeks one more week to submit details

SGPC objects to state's ignorance in new agreement for flights to Canada

Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Another drone shot down, 2-kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran district

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Blue Card Verification: People wait for hours to get forms at Bathinda MC office

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Patiala ki Rao turns ‘ganda nullah’ on Chandigarh’s periphery

Dadu Majra dump: High Court directs Chandigarh MC to show progress on ground

Chandigarh Mayor’s tenure nears end, 12 sub-panels nowhere in sight

Sippy Murder Case: CBI denies Kalyani Singh’s torture during remand

Vehicle scrapping unit to come up in Industrial Area, Phase 1 in Chandigarh

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP takes early lead in race for Delhi civic body

As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

MCD Polls: Richest candidate loses; most contenders from political families register win

Gunman by his side, cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

Gunman by his side, cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

18-year-old boy hacked to death over Rs 5,500 by contractor, aides in Ludhiana

Woman, accomplice nabbed in Ludhiana for robbing cab driver of car, money

Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Ludhiana MC mulls project to reuse treated water for irrigation

Cable Mess-I: Administration turns a blind eye towards dangling cables in Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Punjab Vigilance arrests Markfed senior branch officer for causing losses of Rs 1.24 crore

Child sale racket busted in Patiala, 7 nabbed

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Punjabi University non-teaching staff demand disbursal of salaries, stage protest in Patiala

Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told