Amid opposition onslaught over job crisis, Modi govt dishes out latest Employment Survey report, claims employment rising

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 28

Continuing with the earlier trend, the manufacturing sector continues to be the largest employer accounting for around 39 per cent of the estimated total number of workers in the October-December quarter of the year 2021.

A Report on Third Round (Oct-Dec, 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), a part of All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (AQEES), released on Thursday by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry indicates an increasing trend in employment in the organised segment employing 10 or more workers of the selected nine sectors, including manufacturing.

Happy to inform the report on 3rd Round (Oct –Dec, 2021) of Quarterly Employment Survey shows a rising trend in employment in organised sector, employing 10 or more workers, of the selected 9 sectors.



Number of workers employed after third round of QES stands at 314.54 lakh. pic.twitter.com/o2Ei5aZDlk — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) April 28, 2022

The manufacturing sector is followed by the education sector, which accounts for 22 per cent of the employment.

QES captures employment data with respect to establishments employing 10 or more workers, mostly constituting the organised segment.

The other sectors surveyed are construction, trade, transport, health, accommodation and restaurants, IT/ BPOs and financial services.

These nine sectors accounted for about 85 per cent of the total employment in the 6th Economic Census.

Almost all (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes.

Overall around 23.55 per cent of units provided on-the-job training to their workers.

Among nine sectors, 34.87 per cent of units in health sector provided on-the-job training, followed by IT/BPOs at 31.1 per cent.

About 1.85 lakh vacancies were reported across the nine sectors.