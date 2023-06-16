 Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society : The Tribune India

Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

On Jawaharlal Nehru’s 75th birth anniversary on November 14, 1964, President S Radhakrishnan dedicated the Teen Murti House to the nation and inaugurated the Nehru Memorial Museum. File photo



New Delhi, June 16

In a move, that has attracted strong reaction from the Opposition Congress, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been renamed as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.

The decision to change the name of the iconic institution was adopted on Thursday in a special meeting of the NMML Society presided over by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, who is Vice-President of the Society.

According to a press release issued today by the Ministry of Culture, the Teen Murti Bhavan, where the NMML is located, now also houses the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” showcasing the contributions of all prime ministers of India till date, including Nehru. From one Prime Minister (Nehru), the focus of the institution has now shifted to the journey of all the PMs of the country, and this necessitated changing the name of the place, explained the press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of NMML Society, had mooted the idea of setting up of a museum dedicated to all the Prime Ministers on the Teen Murti Bhavan premises (which houses the NMML) in 2016.The Executive Council, NMML, had in its 162nd meeting held on November 25, 2016, approved the construction of the museum dedicated to all Prime Ministers in the Teen Murti Estate. The project was completed and the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya” was thrown open to the public on April 21, 2022.

“The Executive Council subsequently felt that the name of the Institution should reflect the present activities which now also include a Sangrahalaya depicting the collective journey of democracy in independent India and highlighting the contribution of each Prime Minister in nation-building. The Museum is a seamless blend which begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Shri Jawaharlal Nehru. Housed in a new building, the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured all-round progress of the country. Thus, it recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory”, the press release stated.

In the special meeting held yesterday, Nripendra Mishra Chairman, Executive Council, explained the need for the change in name by emphasising that the Prime Ministers’ Museum expresses the nation’s deep commitment to democracy and so the name of the institution should reflect its new form.

“Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Vice-President of the Society, in his address welcomed the proposal for change in name, since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all Prime Ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them. Describing Prime Ministers as an institution and comparing the journey of various PMs to the varied colours of a rainbow, Rajnath Singh emphasized that all the colours of a rainbow have to be proportionately represented in order to make it beautiful. Thus the resolution has given a new name, respect to all our previous prime ministers and is democratic in content”, the press release stated.

Built in 1929-30 as part of Edwin Lutyens’ imperial capital, Teen Murti House was the official residence of the Commander-in-Chief in India. In August 1948, it became the official residence of independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who lived there for 16 years until his death on May 27, 1964. Soon after, the government decided that the Teen Murti House should be dedicated to him and house a museum and a library.

On Nehru’s 75th birth anniversary on November 14, 1964, President S Radhakrishnan dedicated the Teen Murti House to the nation and inaugurated the Nehru Memorial Museum. Two years later, the NMML Society was set up to manage the institution, and has remained so since then.

The Congress condemned the change of name of the NMML. “Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru”, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh today said in a tweet.

