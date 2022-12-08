Centre says 51 CAT vacancies filled, Supreme Court flags remaining 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it had filled 51 vacancies in Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT) and 47 members had already assumed charge.

The Centre’s counsel informed a Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that no recommendation was pending with the government and all those cleared by a search-cum-selection committee headed by an apex court judge had been appointed.

When the court asked the counsel about the 19 vacancies which still existed in CAT Benches, it was told the government had requested the CJI to appoint a judge to head the search-cum- selection committee so that these could be filled.

What govt wants Now, the CJI has to appoint a judge of the SC in the search-cum-selection committee after which a meeting will be held for the remaining 19 seats. —Centre’s counsel

“Whatever was with us (Centre), we have cleared. We have cleared the names of 51 members which include 26 judicial members. Out of the 51 members, 47 have assumed charge while four are yet to take charge. Now, the CJI has to appoint a judge of the Supreme Court in the search-cum-selection committee after which a meeting will be held and fresh recommendation for 19 seats would be made, followed by their appointment,” the counsel said.

The Bench said till the time the 19 vacancies were filled, its order of May 13 by which it had extended the tenure of CAT members, who were set to retire in the next six months, will hold.

On May 13, the top court had taken a serious note of huge vacancies in the CAT, saying “the entire tribunal has collapsed”.

It had then exercised its sweeping powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and directed that pending further orders, the incumbent members shall continue to function even after the completion of their tenure, subject to their consent and availability. (Agency inputs)

‘Cannot stall election process’

Elections in democracy have their own sanctity and their process cannot be stalled, the SC said after a lawyer alleged voters of the Rampur Sadar Assembly constituency in UP were beaten up by cops and forced to confine themselves to their homes during the bypoll held on December 5. When the lawyer said the counting was scheduled for Thursday, the court said, “Sorry, we cannot pass any order like this.”

