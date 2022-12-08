 Centre says 51 CAT vacancies filled, Supreme Court flags remaining 19 : The Tribune India

Centre says 51 CAT vacancies filled, Supreme Court flags remaining 19

Centre says 51 CAT vacancies filled, Supreme Court flags remaining 19


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it had filled 51 vacancies in Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT) and 47 members had already assumed charge.

The Centre’s counsel informed a Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that no recommendation was pending with the government and all those cleared by a search-cum-selection committee headed by an apex court judge had been appointed.

When the court asked the counsel about the 19 vacancies which still existed in CAT Benches, it was told the government had requested the CJI to appoint a judge to head the search-cum- selection committee so that these could be filled.

What govt wants

Now, the CJI has to appoint a judge of the SC in the search-cum-selection committee after which a meeting will be held for the remaining 19 seats. —Centre’s counsel

“Whatever was with us (Centre), we have cleared. We have cleared the names of 51 members which include 26 judicial members. Out of the 51 members, 47 have assumed charge while four are yet to take charge. Now, the CJI has to appoint a judge of the Supreme Court in the search-cum-selection committee after which a meeting will be held and fresh recommendation for 19 seats would be made, followed by their appointment,” the counsel said.

The Bench said till the time the 19 vacancies were filled, its order of May 13 by which it had extended the tenure of CAT members, who were set to retire in the next six months, will hold.

On May 13, the top court had taken a serious note of huge vacancies in the CAT, saying “the entire tribunal has collapsed”.

It had then exercised its sweeping powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and directed that pending further orders, the incumbent members shall continue to function even after the completion of their tenure, subject to their consent and availability. (Agency inputs)

‘Cannot stall election process’

Elections in democracy have their own sanctity and their process cannot be stalled, the SC said after a lawyer alleged voters of the Rampur Sadar Assembly constituency in UP were beaten up by cops and forced to confine themselves to their homes during the bypoll held on December 5. When the lawyer said the counting was scheduled for Thursday, the court said, “Sorry, we cannot pass any order like this.”

#Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

2
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

5
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

9
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

10
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads; AAP fails to open account

Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4

Priyanka in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt

He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda

SIT grills singers Mankirat, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Sidhu Moosewala killing: SIT grills singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Maan for 3 hours


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Booster for AAP, Cong fades further

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-Ii: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others