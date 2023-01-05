 Centre stays all tourism at Jharkhand's Parasnath; tribal bodies seek ‘freeing’ of area from Jains : The Tribune India

Centre stays all tourism at Jharkhand's Parasnath; tribal bodies seek ‘freeing’ of area from Jains

The state’s tribal community led by Santhal tribe termed Parasnath hill as ‘Marang Buru’ (hill deity or supreme source of power) and warned of a revolt if their demands were not heeded

People belonging to Jain Community take part in a protest against the decision declaring Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place in Jharkhand, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Ranchi/New Delhi, January 5

Even as the Centre stayed the Jharkhand government’s move to promote tourism at the holy Parasnath hill after protests by Jains, tribals jumped into the fray staking a claim to the land and asking for it to be freed.

The state’s tribal community led by Santhal tribe termed Parasnath hill as ‘Marang Buru’ (hill deity or supreme source of power) and warned of a revolt if their demands were not heeded.

Jains across the country have been demanding the scrapping of a 2019 Jharkhand government notification designating Parasnath Hills as a tourist place, fearing this would lead to an influx of tourists who may consume non-vegetarian food and liquor at their holy site.

“There will be a revolt in five states if the government fails to free Marang Buru from the clutches of Jains.

“We want the government to take step based on documentation...The 1956 gazette mentions it as ‘Marang Buru’...The Jain community had lost a legal battle for Parasnath in the past,” Working President, International Santhal Council, Naresh Kumar Murmu claimed.

Santhal tribe, one of the largest Scheduled Tribe community in the country, has a sizeable population in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal and are nature worshippers.

Murmu told PTI: “Earlier the issue of Parasnath had gone to the privy council (the highest court in the British Empire) and it was held that Santhals have the rights of hunting on Parasnath Hills...We have record of the rights also.” He claimed that documents show Parasnath as ‘Marang Buru’ or hill deity of Santhals. “Each year we assemble on full moon in Baishakh for a religious hunt for three days...” the tribal leader said.

Murmu claimed that the patron of the Council is President Droupadi Murmu herself and the president is P Manjhi, former MP from Assam.

Another tribal body Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA) too chipped in to allege that Jains have illegally grabbed the highest place of worship of the Santhals.

Its President Salkhan Murmu, former MP warned that if the Centre and the state fail to resolve the issue and restore sanctity of the place in favor of Adivasis, his community would take to the streets across India.

Shri Sammed Shikharji in Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, some 160 km from Ranchi, is among the holiest places of the Jains, including both Digambara and Shwetambar sects, as 20 of the 24 Jain tirthankaras attained ‘moksha’ (salvation) on these hills.

The Jharkhand Government website mentions Parasnath Hills as “a range of hills located in Giridih district of Jharkhand....one of the most important pilgrimages for Jains....The hill is named after Parasnath, the 23rd Tirthankara. Twenty Jain Tirthankaras attained salvation on this hill...However, although the place is habited from ancient times, the temples may be of more recent origin. The Santhals call it ‘Marang Buru’, the hill of the deity. They celebrate a hunting festival on the full moon day in Baisakh (mid-April).” Earlier during the day the Centre stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath Hill.

The development came after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with different representatives of the Jain community over the issue.

Members of the community have been protesting against the state government’s move to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hill.

In August 2019, the Union Environment Ministry had notified an eco-sensitive zone around the Parasnath Sanctuary and approved eco-tourism activities in pursuance of the proposal submitted by the state government.

The ministry issued an office memorandum to the additional chief secretary of Jharkhand who is also in charge of the forest department, stating the “implementation of provisions of clause 3 of the said eco-sensitive zone notification is stayed forthwith, including amongst others all tourism and eco-tourism activities”.

The state government is directed to immediately take all steps necessary to ensure the same, it added.

The ministry said the Central government recognises the sanctity of Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra and its “significance for the Jain community as well as the nation at large and reiterates commitment towards maintaining the same”.

“In this regard, the state government is directed to immediately take all steps necessary to strictly enforce the provisions of clause 7.6.1 of the Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary which protects the whole Parasnath Hill; categorically prohibiting amongst others, activities such as the selling of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants,” the memo read.

The state government should also strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath Hill, it said.

The implementation of the management plan will also prevent people from playing loud music or using loudspeakers; defiling sites of religious and cultural significance such as sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves, and shrines; damaging flora or fauna; causing environmental pollution; committing acts injurious to forests, water bodies, plants, animals, or disturbing the natural tranquillity of such sites; coming with pet animals; and unauthorised camping and trekking on the Parasnath Hill.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also said no step will be taken to hurt the sentiments of the Jain community which has been demanding protection of one of their sacred sites in Jharkhand.

Earlier during the day Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had urged the Centre to take an “appropriate decision” on one of its notification.

#jharkhand

