Centre tells states to keep PSA plants, oxygen supply ready following covid surge in some countries

New Delhi, December 24
The Centre on Saturday shot another letter to states and UTs asking them to ensure full functionality of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants which are a source of medical-grade oxygen.
In a letter to states, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health Manohar Agnani said though the covid cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalisation and maintenance of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance.
“Therefore, you are requested to direct all departments concerned to ensure that PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them.”
The Centre has also asked states to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling/
The states have been told to have adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system, and availability of functional life support equipment such as ventilators, BipAp and SpO2 systems along with their consumables.
Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at states/UTs level for prompt resolution of oxygen-related issues and challenges, the ministry added.
Crunch in oxygen supply had wreaked havoc at the height of the second wave in India in May 2020.
