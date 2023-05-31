Centre to induct 17 more private sector specialists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

In a renewed push to induct fresh talent from the private sector in the government, the Centre has decided to recruit 17 senior officers in six ministries and departments through lateral entry mode. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to the UPSC in this regard.

The DoPT has asked the UPSC to induct these senior officers from the private sector at the level of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries on contract basis.