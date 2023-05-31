Centre to induct 17 more private sector specialists

New Delhi, May 30
In a renewed push to induct fresh talent from the private sector in the government, the Centre has decided to recruit 17 senior officers in six ministries and departments through lateral entry mode. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to the UPSC in this regard.
The DoPT has asked the UPSC to induct these senior officers from the private sector at the level of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries on contract basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...