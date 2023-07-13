 Centre to provide free ‘Dish’ in remote areas at Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Centre to provide free ‘Dish’ in remote areas at Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

Centre to provide free ‘Dish’ in remote areas at Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

The minister said this during an interaction he had with the villagers at Karzok Village of Ladakh, some 211 kilometres from Leh

Centre to provide free ‘Dish’ in remote areas at Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur arrives in Leh, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Leh, July 13

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced that the Centre will ensure supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections in villages at Indo-China border.

He also said better mobile connectivity to residents of these remote villages will be ensured soon, asserting that the government is committed to ensure better all-round connectivity to these far-flung areas.

The minister said this during an interaction he had with the villagers at Karzok Village of Ladakh, some 211 kilometres from Leh.

The government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free FreeDish connections in villages in border areas.

Asserting that the government was committed to development of border villages, Thakur assured the local villagers that their demands of better digital connectivity and road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, sports infrastructure and improved Jal Jeewan Mission will also be implemented on priority basis.

As part of the government’s vibrant village programme, Thakur embarked on a three-day tour of Leh-Ladakh, during which he stayed in Karzok village, held meeting with UT and district officials to review Central/state government schemes and distribution of sports equipment.

He also interacted with the ITBP jawans at Karzok platoon post located about 15,000 feet above sea level on the Indo-China border, according to an official statement.

Aiming to assess the reach of various projects and schemes of the government and also gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the residents in remote villages on Indo-China border, the Union minister held close interaction with the local villagers and also administrative officials.

Accompanied by a team of officials and local representatives, Thakur interacted with local villagers in Kharnak and Samad among others and listened to their concerns and aspirations.

At Kharnak, he also inaugurated the PMGSY road connecting the highway of Dadh Kharnak.

During one of his interactions with locals, the minister asserted that after the formation of the Union territory, a lot of development has taken place in Ladakh such as direct funding, 24-hour electricity, installation of solar plant, increased livelihood opportunity, and sanction of 375 mobile towers in Leh.

He also unveiled plans for future initiatives that would further enhance the development of Changthang and surrounding villages. These initiatives include upgrading infrastructure for better connectivity, and promoting eco-tourism to leverage the region’s natural beauty.

Thakur assured the villagers that the government would provide all necessary support and resources to implement these plans effectively.

The concerted effort of the government would lead to increased tourism development in Changthang, he added.

While interacting with the jawans of the 37th ITBP post, Thakur spoke about the reforms undertaken by the Centre to provide all facilities for the forces posted at the border such as improved combat wear, armament, make in India initiative and pensions, etc.

The minister’s visit to vibrant village Changthang is a significant step towards empowering rural communities, uplifting their living standards, and fostering sustainable development in the region, the statement said.

#Anurag Thakur #China #Ladakh #Leh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

8
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

9
Himachal What Our Readers Say

No water supply for 3 days

10
Himachal

Charging station damaged, 15 e-buses non-functional

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Delhi roads submerged, schools and colleges shut, traffic a mess as Yamuna rages

Delhi roads submerged, schools and colleges shut, traffic a mess as Yamuna rages

Yamuna level remains stable for three hours, starts rising a...

PM Modi holds ‘fruitful’ meetings with French counterpart, Senate President; discusses ways to bolster ties

PM Modi holds ‘fruitful’ meetings with French counterpart, Senate President; discusses ways to bolster ties

Both sides reiterate to further deepen the multifaceted coop...

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Argument on quantum of punishment to be heard on July 18

As Punjab grapples with flood fury, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

Chief Minister takes stock of flood situation in the affecte...

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Delhi roads submerged, schools and colleges shut, traffic a mess as Yamuna rages

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit