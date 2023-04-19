Centre again urges SC to hear states, UTs on same-sex marriage

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 19

A day after the Supreme Court declined to make states and union territories parties to proceedings on petitions for legal recognition for same-sex marriage, the Centre on Wednesday said it has started a consultation process with states which are vital stakeholders in it.

Stating that the Centre has written to states and union territories about these proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that he would like to repeat his request to make all states and union territories parties to the case.

However, Mehta's submission didn't find favour with the Bench.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing one of the petitioners, vehemently opposed it. "This is about a central law," Rohatgi said, opposing Mehta's demand to make states and UTs parties to these proceedings.

“It is clear that the rights of the states, especially the right to legislate on the subject, will be affected by any decision on the subject. It is submitted that further, various states have already legislated on the subject through delegated legislation, therefore making them a necessary and proper party to be heard in the present case," the Centre submitted.

The Centre sought to emphasise that any decision on the present issues without making states a party and without specifically obtaining their opinion on the issue “would render the present adversarial exercise incomplete and truncated”.

Mehta had on Tuesday insisted that the Bench must decide first the Centre’s preliminary objection as to whether the court could decide this “socio-legal” issue or Parliament was the right forum. “I am sorry Mr solicitor, we are in charge. You cannot dictate how we will conduct the proceedings. I have never allowed this in my court,” the CJI had told Mehta.

“This is not an issue which can be debated by five individuals, very learned, on that side, five individuals on this side, five very brilliant minds of this court, no doubt about it. But none of us knows the views of a farmer in south India, a businessman in north-east. This will have social and other ramifications,” Mehta had submitted.

Maintaining that it was for Parliament to take a call on such an issue, the Solicitor General had said all the states should be heard as marriage is in the concurrent list and Hindus, Muslims and other communities are likely to be affected.

As the CJI made it clear that the Bench will hear the petitioners first, Mehta had said, “If that is the case then let us take time to see if the government should participate in this hearing."

"Are you saying the government will not participate in the hearing," wondered Justice Kaul.

Mehta went on to participate in the hearing on Tuesday and tried to explain the Government’s stand to the Bench.

However, the Centre’s fresh application on Wednesday again requested the Bench to make states and UTs party to the ongoing proceedings.

In the alternative, the Centre wanted the top court to allow it to finish the consultative process with the states, obtain their views and place it before the Constitution Bench, it submitted.

The Centre requested the Constitution Bench to adjourn the ongoing hearing till then.

But the Bench chose to ignore the Solicitor General's submission and asked Rohatgi to resume his arguments.

