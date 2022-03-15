Centre working with Microsoft to help empower farmers

Government had recently identified a few leading technology, agri-tech, startups and invited them to collaborate with them and develop Proof of Concepts (PoC) based on data of select districts, villages

Centre working with Microsoft to help empower farmers

Photo for representational purpose only.

New Delhi, March 15

 In a bid to improve India's farm business, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is coming up with India Digital Ecosystem of Agriculture (IDEA) report, which is being prepared with the help of department's high level task force.

The ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft India Pvt Ltd to work for the betterment of farmers and their agriculture business. Initially 100 villages have even selected across the nation where Microsoft is working for consolidating agri ecosystem to empower farmers using data Analytics.

This will increase the income of farmers and will improve the efficiency of the Agriculture sector in the country.

"Based on this, the Department is in the process of finalizing a framework for creating Agristack in the country, which will serve as a foundation to build innovative agri-focused solutions leveraging digital technologies to contribute effectively towards increasing the income of farmers and improve efficiency of the Agriculture sector in the country," the ministry said.

The government had recently identified a few leading technology, agri-tech, startups and invited them to collaborate with them and develop Proof of Concepts (PoC) based on data of select districts, villages.

A public call through the Department's website was issued inviting proposals for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

These PoCs will help in understanding the uses of Agristack service and solutions that can be built using available data and some of them, if found beneficial to the farmers will be scaled up at the National level," the ministry said.

--IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

2
Punjab

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

3
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

4
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

5
Punjab

Crop on 150 acres cleared for Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan

6
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

7
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

8
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

9
Punjab

Punjab poll debacle: Congress candidates blame Channi, senior party leaders

10
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Don't Miss

View All
Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Top Stories

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur to resign

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

Move comes on the eve of G-23 meet called at Kapil Sibal’s r...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Petition filed by a Muslim student against the high court ju...

All in place for Bhagwant Mann’s oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

8,000 to 10,000 security personnel deployed at venue spread ...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Manju Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to SAD (Amritsar)'s dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in Ludhiana

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual