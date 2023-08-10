Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

New Delhi, August 10
The Centre is all set to push for the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, that will exclude the Chief Justice of India from the process of appointment.
The Bill is likely to trigger a fresh face-off between the executive and the judiciary over the new proposed Bill.
The Bill is likely to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Bill proposes that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.
The Selection Committee will be chaired by the Prime Minister, with the LoP and the Union Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister to be the members.
The Bill also proposes that the CEC and othe ECs shall be appointed from among the persons who are holding or have held a post equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India and shall be persons of integrity, who have knowledge of and experience in management and conduct of elections.
It also proposes that a search committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising two other members not below the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, having knowledge and experience in matters relating to elections, shall prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the Selection Committee, for appointment as the CEC and other ECs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi
The no-confidence motion was later defeated by a voice vote
Opposition stages walkout during PM Modi’s address, says Manipur not mentioned in first 90 minutes of his speech
Purely political speech, lacked gravitas that we associate w...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’
Minister Pralhad Joshi said he disturbs the House whenever P...
'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha
FM powers PM’s Tamil push while intervening in the no-confid...
Day-5 of hearing on Article 370: Integration of J-K with India ‘absolute and complete’, says SC
Five-judge Bench hearing petitions challenging validity of n...