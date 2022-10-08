 Centre's panel to examine Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts : The Tribune India

Centre's panel to examine Scheduled Caste status for Dalit converts

Former CJI KG Balakrishnan heads 3-member commission

Former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan. File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Centre has appointed a three-member commission headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) KG Balakrishnan to examine whether Scheduled Caste (SC) status can be given to those members of SC community who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

The first Dalit CJI, Justice Balakrishnan, also served as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

  • Former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan is the chairperson of the three-member panel
  • The commission told to submit its report within two years from the date of the chairperson taking charge

The other members of the commission are retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and UGC member Prof Sushma Yadav, stated a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Thursday.

Terming it a “seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question”, and a definite matter of public importance, the Centre has asked the commission to submit its report within two years from the date of taking over the charge by the chairperson.

The panel will examine the matter of giving the SC status to new persons, who claim to have historically belonged to Scheduled Castes, but have converted to religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under Article 341 of the Constitution.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, (as amended from time to time) says that no person professing a religion other than Hinduism or Sikhism or Buddhism can be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste. However, Muslim and Christian groups have been demanding similar status for Dalits who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

The panel will examine the implications of the decision if it comes to be on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in customs, traditions, and their status of social discrimination and deprivation, after these people converted to other religions.

The commission has been authorised to examine any other related questions that it deems appropriate in consultation with the Centre and with its consent.

The contentious issue is also pending before the Supreme Court, which had on August 30 given three weeks to the Centre to spell out its stand on petitions seeking reservation benefits to people belonging to Scheduled Castes who have either converted to Christianity or Islam.

