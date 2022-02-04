Centre’s thrust for conservation of wetlands

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, February 4

The Centre has made a push for the restoration of country’s wetlands with a thrust to bolster the flora and fauna relating to them.

Sources say the government has laid thrust on the convergence of project related to rejuvenation of rivers with the efforts ofrevival of the wetlands in all the river basins of the country.

The focus so far had been to boost the wetlands located in the Ganga basin.

The conservation of the wetlands is significant to strengthen the riverine system. Sustaining them would help the environment.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which is spearheading rejuvenation of rivers, is also playing a pivotal role with regard to wetlands.

“Wetlands are the most significant aspects of nature. Our mission is not only to conserve the wetlands of the Ganga basin but throughout the country’, Director-General of NMCG G Ashok Kumar said.

Kumar emphasised that people’s participationand awareness are crucial and fundamental to conserve the wetlands.

The country’s wetlands are mainly defined by49 wetlands, including the Subderbans in West Bengal. They, along with other wetlands, account for nearly 5 per cent of the country’s landmass encompassing more than 15 million hectares.

