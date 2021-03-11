Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

New Delhi, June 6
A Cessna 152 aircraft belonging to pilot training organisation GATI crashed near the Birasal airstrip in Odisha on Monday, injuring its student pilot, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
The student pilot has been taken to a hospital and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into this incident, they said.
The aircraft, which has registration number VT-EUW, went out of the runway while landing at the Birasal airstrip, they noted.
Birasal airstrip is approximately 50 kms from Dhenkanal city in Odisha, they said.
The propeller and the nose wheel of the aircraft was damaged in the incident, they added.
GATI, a DGCA-approved flying training organisation, has Pipistrel SW121 aircraft, Cessna 172s and a Piper Seneca V multi engine aircraft in its fleet.
