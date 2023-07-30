Chabad house pic found from terror suspects, security up

ANI

Mumbai, July 29

The Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Chabad house in Colaba after a Google image of the building was recovered from two suspected terrorists arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan. The Chabad house was one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, residents of Ratlam, MP, from Pune a few days ago and were probing the case. During investigation, the police got the image from them. Earlier, the ATS had arrested one person from Pune for sheltering to both suspects.

“During investigation, it was found they took help of a person in Pune to make arrangements for shelter when they arrived in the city. On the information received during interrogation, the person was detained and arrested after questioning. He along with the two suspects was booked,” the press release issued by Maharashtra ATS stated.

The Maharashta ATS said both suspects were booked under the UAPA.

