Chair of Excellence in memory of Gen Rawat

New Delhi: On the eve of the 65th birthday of former CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his memory at the United Service Institution of India. TNS
Malik denied interim relief by Bombay HC
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik’s interim plea seeking release in a case of money laundering.
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...