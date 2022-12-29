Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot sent to judicial custody till January 10

Mumbai, December 29
A special CBI court here on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case.
The Kochhars were arrested by the CBI on Friday. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.
The three were produced before special judge SH Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday.
The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their further custody.
The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...