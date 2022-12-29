Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot sent to judicial custody till January 10

PTI

Mumbai, December 29

A special CBI court here on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the CBI on Friday. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.

The three were produced before special judge SH Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday.

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their further custody.

The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.

