Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar released from jail in loan fraud case

Mumbai, January 10
Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were released from jail on Tuesday morning, a day after the Bombay High Court granted them interim bail in a loan fraud case, a police official said.
Chanda Kochhar walked out of the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai, while her husband was released from the Arthur Road jail, the official said.
The CBI arrested the Kochhars on December 23, 2022 in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.
The couple had filed petitions in the Bombay High Court challenging their arrest, terming it illegal and arbitrary.
The High Court on Monday granted them interim bail and came down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without application of mind.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Chanda Kochhar #Mumbai
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...