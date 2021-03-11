Chandiwal panel submits report in Anil Deshmukh case

PTI

Mumbai, April 26

The Chandiwal Commission, probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted its report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

According to Singh, Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants.

The Maharashtra Government formed the single-member commission, headed by Justice KU Chandiwal (retired) in March last year to the conduct a probe into the corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

During the nearly year-long probe, the commission recorded the statements of Deshmukh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and others.

Singh appeared before the commission once, after multiple summons.

Singh, through multiple affidavits, told the commission that he had nothing more to share other than the information he provided in his letter to the CM. Singh was the Mumbai Police Commissioner when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence “Antilia” in south Mumbai in February 2021. Singh, who was transferred from the police commissioner's post in March last year, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year in connection with a money-laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody.