Chandrachud-led Bench to hear mosque row case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The petition seeking to halt the survey and videography of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi will be heard by a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana has ordered.

Shrines should be left as such: Congress Udaipur: The Congress said religious shrines should be left as they are because any change in status quo would lead to conflict. TNS

“Upon being mentioned by Huzefa Ahmadi, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter before the Bench presided over by Justice Chandrachud,” the Bench said .

Petitioner ‘Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid’ has challenged the Allahabad HC order permitting a local court-appointed commissioner to inspect and conduct survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar complex.