Chandrayaan-3 inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 5

India’s ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday, the ISRO said. The required manoeuver was done from an ISRO facility here.

“Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru,” the city-headquartered space agency said in a tweet.

Perilune is the spacecraft’s closest point to the moon. The next operation — reduction of orbit — will be done at 11 pm on Sunday, ISRO added. ISRO also shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read,” MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity.”

#ISRO