Chandrayaan-3 integrated with launch vehicle

New Delhi, July 5
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission in July, on Wednesday integrated the spacecraft with the launch vehicle LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III ).
NYT hails India’s space programme
New York: Lauding India’s ambitious space programme, The New York Times has said the country, currently witnessing an “explosive” growth in space-tech start-ups, is set to “transform the planet’s connection to the final frontier” and could emerge as a “counterweight” to China. PTI
“Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3,” tweeted ISRO.
The launch window for Chandrayaan-3 is between July 12 and 19 and the launch is most likely to take place on July 13. Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third moon mission to demonstrate end-to-end capability in soft landing and launching a rover on the lunar surface.
The spacecraft consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover.
The lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.
