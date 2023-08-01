Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's orbit, heads towards moon

New Delhi, August 1
"Next stop: the Moon", an elated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Tuesday morning after successfully placing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the lunar transfer trajectory.
"Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbit around the earth and heads towards the moon," the space agency said.
"A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit", ISRO said.
The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5.
Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, was lifted off from the spaceport at Sriharikota on July 14 by a GSLV rocket.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead
The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8, PM’s reply on August 10
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to take up the matter at 2...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue
As soon as the House meets for the day, opposition members s...