Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's orbit, heads towards moon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

"Next stop: the Moon", an elated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Tuesday morning after successfully placing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the lunar transfer trajectory.

"Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbit around the earth and heads towards the moon," the space agency said.

"A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit", ISRO said.

The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, was lifted off from the spaceport at Sriharikota on July 14 by a GSLV rocket.

