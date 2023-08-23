 Chandrayaan-3 Success LIVE Updates: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history : The Tribune India

LIVE BLOG

Chandrayaan-3 Success LIVE Updates: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

Becomes first country to reach uncharted south pole of moon

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Awaiting arrival of Lander Module at the designated point at around 5.44 pm, says ISRO



Reuters

Bengaluru, August 23

India’s Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon on Wednesday, the space agency said, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

For India, the successful landing marks its emergence as a space power as the government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.

People across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. This was India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed.

Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

On Wednesday, ISRO said it was all set to activate the automatic landing sequence of the spacecraft, triggering the algorithm that will take over once it reaches the designated position and help it land.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

“Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.

A few hours before the scheduled landing, the mood was upbeat at the spacecraft command centre on the outskirts of Bengaluru as ISRO officials and scientists hunched over massive screens monitoring the lander.

Anticipation before the landing was feverish, with banner headlines across Indian newspapers and news channels running countdowns to the landing.

Prayers were held at places of worship across the country, and schoolchildren waved the Indian tricolour as they waited for live screenings of the landing.

Children gathered on the banks of the Ganga river, considered holy by Hindus, to pray for a safe landing, and mosques in several places offered prayers.

At a Sikh temple, known as a gurduwara, in the capital New Delhi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers for Chandrayaan.

“Not just economic, but India is achieving scientific and technological progress as well,” Puri told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, and a first landing is historic. The region’s ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.

For India, a successful moon landing marks its emergence as a space power as Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

18:30 23 Aug
PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon

I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission: PM Modi after successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon.
18:30 23 Aug
PM Modi joins from South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins Chandrayaan-3 touchdown from South Africa.
17:51 23 Aug
Chandrayaan-3 : Vikram lander's final descent towards moon begins

Vikram lander's final descent towards moon begins.
17:42 23 Aug
All set at Mission Operations Complex
Chandrayaan-3 mission operations team members monitor the the sequential execution of commands ahead the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point on the moon, at ISRO in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. PTI 
17:38 23 Aug
Chandrayaan-3: 'European Space Agency tracking lander module from three ground stations'

Chennai: Besides the scientists at the ISRO, officials at the European Space Agency are also involved in tracking the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is just hours away from making a soft landing on the surface of the Moon, a senior scientist said on Wednesday. PTI
17:36 23 Aug
Prayers for Chandrayaan-3's success
Students offer prayers for the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon, at a school in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. PTI
17:28 23 Aug
‘17 minutes of terror’

The critical process of soft-landing has been dubbed by many including ISRO officials as "17 minutes of terror", with the entire process being autonomous when the lander has to fire its engines at the right times and altitudes, use the right amount of fuel, and scan the lunar surface for any obstacles or hills or craters before finally touching down. Read
17:23 23 Aug
What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) is closing in on an attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole. Here are key facts about the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Read
17:21 23 Aug
India on cusp of scripting history

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. Read
17:17 23 Aug
All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence: ISRO

17:06 23 Aug
Live telecast begins at 17:20 Hrs

The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST, says ISRO.

