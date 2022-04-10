Change of govt in Islamabad may provide window for India, Pak leaders to reset broken bilateral ties

As the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks

Change of govt in Islamabad may provide window for India, Pak leaders to reset broken bilateral ties

Police officers stand guard outside the parliament building in Islamabad. Reuters file

PTI

Islamabad/Lahore, April 10

The change of government in Pakistan after the exit of hawkish Imran Khan and his likely replacement by hard-core realist Shehbaz Sharif may provide a little window of opportunity for the leaders of India and Pakistan to reset their nearly frozen bilateral ties, according to experts.

As the younger brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks.

His realism is often rancorous for friends and foes alike. When a Geo News TV anchor asked him a few days ago about terms of ties with the US under his leadership, Shehbaz responded: “Beggars cannot be choosers” – a remark instantly compared by his opponents with Khan’s “honour in foreign policy” notion.

A man who can work across the aisles in Parliament as well as with the powerful establishment with equal ease, can Shehbaz’s rise to power help to untangle the Indo-Pak puzzle?

Samiullah Khan, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker and close aid of Shehbaz, told PTI that his leader would chalk out a new policy for India.

“Pakistan under Shehbaz will come up with a new policy towards India. Basically the Imran Khan regime had no or weak policy towards India, which allowed India to revoke the special status of Kashmir and Khan could only watch helplessly,” he said.

Leading political analyst Dr Hassan Askari said first of all, Pakistan and India should start the dialogue which was suspended by India in 2014 because no forward movement is possible unless they start talking.

“Since India suspended the talks, the responsibility for its revival also lies on India. No government in Pakistan has opposed a meaningful dialogue,” he said.

When Khan came to power in 2018, he promised to rebuild ties with India but soon the two countries came to blows in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. Though the storm passed but left behind jarring gaps in the relations with no possibility of quick mending.

The revocation of the special status of Kashmir further alienated the two sides. Time went by with little effort by either side to unfreeze the icy ties until a no-confidence motion by the joint opposition changed the situation.

Luckily, India appeared only briefly in the vitriolic-ridden atmosphere leading to the removal of Khan. Rather the Indian part was assigned to the US, which emerged as the whipping boy in the wake of a “letter” controversy.

The change could be an opportunity for resetting the ties between Islamabad and New Delhi, as Shehbaz has been saying that Khan damaged Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The main reason for hope is that the new prime minister should be seen as a continuation of Nawaz Sharif who still makes all political decisions of PML-N, and whose chemistry of relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a secret.

There are also potential hurdles for Shehbaz and first of all he would be wary of being called as another ‘Modi ka yaar’ (friend of Modi).

Shehbaz may hold the reins for a brief period because several opposition leaders have indicated that new elections would be held soon after enacting necessary reform, especially those related to elections.

Any relaxation towards India in this short period would be blasted by Khan as a sellout.

But the real hurdle is the ‘K’ word and it would be difficult for any leader in Islamabad to offer anything in the absence of India showing flexibility on Kashmir.

In fact, Shehbaz would be under pressure to match Khan’s oratory on Kashmir.

Uzma Bokhari, a PML-N spokeswoman, said that Shehbaz after coming to power will push India to restore the special status of Kashmiris.

“Unlike Khan, India will speak to the serious political leadership of Pakistan led by Shehbaz and listen to our concerns,” she said.

Samiullah Khan said that the PTI government failed to put pressure on India through the international community to restore the special status of Kashmir.

“Imran is even so confused that he is praising Indian foreign policy as ‘independent’ and indirectly is critical of Pakistan’s,” he said, adding Shehbaz would come up with a strong and pragmatic policy towards Pakistan’s neighbours including India.

Askari said only limited space is available to the new leadership in Islamabad, adding that India should take lead and drop a hint to engage Pakistan.

“There is no indication as yet if there will be any impact of a change of government on the ties of the two countries. First, there should be an indication from India, which I don’t see,” he said.

But he didn’t rule out improvement in the coming years. “In the long term, the two sides can engage and revive the dialogue,” he said, adding that real change may come after fresh elections, which are expected before the end of this year.

However, Bokhari is more hopeful about ties with India due to historical reasons. “It was our supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on whose invitation Indian premier Vajpayee had come to Lahore and peace efforts were launched between the two arch rivals.”

The strained ties dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir in August, 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

2
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

3
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

4
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

5
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

6
Bathinda

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress appointments: High command tries to maintain region, experience and caste balance

8
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

9
World

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Imran of seeking military intervention by delaying vote

10
World

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice