Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

“It’s a victory of the people. They have rejected established political leadership and voted for a better future,” Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann told The Tribune.

He said he was overwhelmed with the tsunami that the party could create in Punjab, drowning political bigwigs. He promised to live up to people’s expectations and deliver on the promises made by the party. “These are not promises, but guarantees,” he stressed.

Mann, who was in Sangrur, said there was a huge crowd outside his house and that he was moved by their love and the hope he saw in their eyes.

“I am indebted to the people of the state for reposing faith in the development-oriented agenda spelt out by our party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.”

He said the voters had rejected those who symbolise “all corrupt practices that are associated with power.” Mann, who shot to fame as a political satirist, has been an MP from Sangrur for two terms now. This election is as much a personal victory for him as for the party as people have largely voted for him as the CM. In many constituencies, party candidates were not very known faces and people voted for a government under the leadership of Kejriwal and Mann.

After the historic victory in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, flanked by his mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur, addressed the people outside his house in Sangrur. Thanking them, he said, “You have fulfilled your responsibility very well, now it is my turn to fulfil my responsibility.”

He assured people that change would be visible in a month, and that AAP would bring governance to people’s doorstep. Mann said, “Opposition parties abused us and tried to defame us, but we have forgiven everyone, provided they start respecting the 3.5 crore Punjabis now.”

“Those who did not vote for us need not have any kind of doubt or fear. I am their CM too. I have the same love and empathy towards everyone. We will work for the betterment of all,” he said.

Creating jobs top agenda I will start working towards eradicating unemployment from Day 1. We are committed to creating adequate job opportunities. Instead of pictures of leaders, those of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be seen at govt offices

#bhagwant mann #Sangrur