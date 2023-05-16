Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that changes brought in by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela'.

From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said, while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.

"The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended," Modi said.

He referred to his recent meetings with CEOs of leading global companies, including Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, to assert that there is "unprecedented positivity" about industry and investment in the country.

The prime minister cited EPFO net payroll figures to say that over 4.5 crore people have got jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment has been growing.