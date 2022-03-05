Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Ukraine students make last video before moving to Russian border

New Delhi, March 5

Around 600 students who were stuck in Sumy, the northeastern state of Ukraine, have accused the Indian government of not doing enough to evacuate them from a war zone.

The students are all from Sumy Medical University, presently living amidst shelling and bombings in war zone area.

"Today is the tenth day of the war," the students say in the video that was sent to IANS. "We have come to know that Russia has announced a ceasefire to open a corridor of the border of two cities, one of them is Mariupol which is 600 km from here. Since morning we are hearing sounds of air jets, bombing, and street fights. We have waited for a long time and can't wait anymore. We are risking our lives, we are moving towards borders. If anything happens to us, the government should be held accountable."

The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, said almost all Indians have left Kharkiv and remaining 300 students in nearby Pesochin will be evacuated by tonight. Problem remains in Sumy where main challenge is shelling, violence and lack of transportation, it added.

The students said it was the last video they made as they began to walk towards the borders amid heavy shelling.

"As Russia has opened the border, we are moving, just pray for us, we need our government right now," the students said, and started chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'."

The students have no water, food, and anything which they need to survive. They made several requests but no help reached them.

Even on Friday, they sent a few videos to IANS narrating their ordeal.

Now chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and putting their lives at risk they have moved towards the border in hope of life. They have a belief that they will make it to the country safe and sound.

--- IANS

