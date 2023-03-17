Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

New Delhi, March 17
The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on a stormy note as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the house on Friday.
The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the L-G began his address.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house.
The L-G's address then commenced again.
