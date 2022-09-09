Chapter on slavery ends: PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

Rajpath symbolised India’s slavery and had now been consigned to history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he inaugurated a revamped Kartavya Path and unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The PM said on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s freedom, people were brimming with new energy and hope. “We are now in the process of leaving behind the past and welcoming a splendid future. Kingsway or Rajpath, which was a symbol of slavery, has been relegated to history, it has been erased permanently... I congratulate my countrymen for liberating themselves from yet another symbol of slavery”, the PM said.

Referring to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which he unveiled before the inauguration of Kartavya Path, the PM said under the same canopy there once stood a statue of King George V. “The installation of Netaji’s statue under this canopy symbolises a modern and empowered India”, he said.

“Netaji was proud of the country’s heritage and wanted the country to develop fast. If he had led the country after Independence, the country would have certainly reached new heights. Unfortunately, people were ‘forced’ to forget about this great leader”, the PM noted.

He said his government’s focus was to strengthen the country’s cultural and physical infrastructure. Setting up of a museum dedicated to adivasi freedom fighters was a part of his government’s efforts to make people aware of those aspects of the past that were hitherto ignored.

Earlier, the PM interacted with workers engaged in the renovation work and invited them to the next Republic Day function at Kartavya Path along with their families. In the new Parliament building, which would come up in the next phase of the redevelopment project, a gallery would be reserved for workers, PM Modi said, stressing that “respecting labour and labourers is central to the idea of New India.” Among those who attended the function were PM’s Cabinet members and dignitaries, including foreign diplomats.

From Rajpath to Kartavya path Kingsway or Rajpath, which was a symbol of slavery, has been relegated to history, it has been erased permanently. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#narendra modi