Chapters on Mughals dropped, NCERT says burden cut

New Delhi, April 4
After facing backlash over allegedly pruning some chapters on Mughal history in the textbook of class XII, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday “clarified” that the exercise was part of the process to lessen the burden on children.
The NCERT — India’s top advisory body to the Union Government on school education — said that it was the expert committee that had recommended dropping of some chapters to avoid repetition on the same content.
“In view of the Covid pandemic, it was felt imperative to reduce the content load on students. The National Education Policy 2020 also emphasises on reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with a creative mindset. In this background, the NCERT had undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes and all subjects,” said NCERT in a statement.
