Charges filed in child abuse content case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI filed a chargesheet against a man arrested for collection and sharing of child sexual abuse material on social media. An official said thousands of photos and videos of children were seized from devices of accused Ravi Patel of Varanasi. TNS

PFI ‘conspiracy’: NIA raids at 20 locations

New Delhi: The NIA on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with Patna-based Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The agency searched 20 sites in Bihar, Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and South Kannada district in Karnataka. TNS

Take cooperative drive forward: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted cooperative ministers of states and UTs to take the sector forward with the spirit of “Team India” without having any element of politics. “We need a new cooperation policy having elements of professionalism,” he said. tns

Centre, states must work closely: Gadkari

New Delhi: Addressing transport and PWD ministers of various states, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said coordination between the Centre and states would go a long way for attainment of excellence.

Human index: India 132nd

New Delhi: India ranked 132 of 191 countries in the 2021 human development index, according to an UNDP report. PTI