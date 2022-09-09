Charges filed in child abuse content case

New Delhi: The CBI filed a chargesheet against a man arrested for collection and sharing of child sexual abuse material on social media. An official said thousands of photos and videos of children were seized from devices of accused Ravi Patel of Varanasi. TNS
PFI ‘conspiracy’: NIA raids at 20 locations
New Delhi: The NIA on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in connection with Patna-based Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The agency searched 20 sites in Bihar, Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu and South Kannada district in Karnataka. TNS
Take cooperative drive forward: Shah
New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exhorted cooperative ministers of states and UTs to take the sector forward with the spirit of “Team India” without having any element of politics. “We need a new cooperation policy having elements of professionalism,” he said. tns
Centre, states must work closely: Gadkari
New Delhi: Addressing transport and PWD ministers of various states, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said coordination between the Centre and states would go a long way for attainment of excellence.
Human index: India 132nd
New Delhi: India ranked 132 of 191 countries in the 2021 human development index, according to an UNDP report. PTI
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Jaishankar, Rajnath call on Japan PM, discuss bilateral partnership
Singh and Jaishankar attend the 2+2 Dialogue along with thei...