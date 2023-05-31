Charges serious: HC denies Sisodia bail

New Delhi, May 30
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in an alleged corruption case related to the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he was an influential person and the charges against him were “very serious” in nature.
“The accused was a public servant…. We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is a possibility of him influencing the witnesses,” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, rejecting his petition against the March 31 order of the trial court denying him bail.
