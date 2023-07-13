Chargesheet against scribe, ex-Navy officer

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak in case relating to their alleged involvement in procuring sensitive defence-related documents and information and sharing them with foreign intelligence agencies. TNS
Balasore mishap: 7 rly staffers suspended
Bhubaneswar: The Railways has suspended seven staffers, including three employees arrested by the CBI, on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said. As many as 293 persons were killed and over 1,200 injured in the train collision near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2. PTI
6 convicted in prof’s hand-chopping case
new delhi: A special NIA court in Kerala on Wednesday convicted six more alleged members of banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the hand-chopping case of a college professor, TJ Joseph, in the state in 2010.
Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi
In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...