Chargesheet against scribe, ex-Navy officer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak in case relating to their alleged involvement in procuring sensitive defence-related documents and information and sharing them with foreign intelligence agencies. TNS

Balasore mishap: 7 rly staffers suspended

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has suspended seven staffers, including three employees arrested by the CBI, on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said. As many as 293 persons were killed and over 1,200 injured in the train collision near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2. PTI

6 convicted in prof’s hand-chopping case

new delhi: A special NIA court in Kerala on Wednesday convicted six more alleged members of banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in the hand-chopping case of a college professor, TJ Joseph, in the state in 2010.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI