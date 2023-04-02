Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car on January 1.

Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh Bhardwaj are the accused. Deepak, Amit, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody while Ashutosh and Ankush are out on bail. According to the chargesheet, Amit, Manoj, Krishan and Mithun have been booked on the charges of murder, tampering of evidence, criminal conspiracy and giving false information. Deepak, Ankush and Ashutosh, however, have been spared of murder charges.

Ashutosh and Amit have been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act also. Amit has additionally been booked on charges of rash driving and endangering life of others.

As mandated by the CrPC, the police filed the chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period. The chargesheet has been filed in the court of Sanya Dalal and the case is listed for consideration on April 13.

The Delhi police said seven men had been arrested before the chargesheet was prepared with around 117 witnesses.

Anjali Kumari was dragged nearly 13 km between Sultanpuri and Kanjhawala after being hit by a Baleno car.

"On the basis of the evidence collected during the investigation, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused," said DCP Harendra Singh.