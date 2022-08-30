3,000 kg heroin seizure at Mundra port: Chargesheet filed against 9 accused in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against nine accused persons, including four Afghan nationals, in a case related to the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin at the Mundra port in Gujarat in September last year.

In an official statement, the NIA said the chargesheet was filed in a special court in Ahmedabad against the accused persons who are members of an international network involved in the smuggling of heroin from Afghanistan to India for further distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The agency identified the nine accused persons as Afghan nationals Jannat Gul Kaker, Mujahid Shinwari, Shami Ullah and Mohammad Lal Kaker; Sarabjit Singh alias “Setthi”, Balwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh of Punjab; and Imtiaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh.

