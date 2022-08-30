3,000 kg heroin seizure at Mundra port: Chargesheet filed against 9 accused in Gujarat

New Delhi, August 29
The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against nine accused persons, including four Afghan nationals, in a case related to the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin at the Mundra port in Gujarat in September last year.
In an official statement, the NIA said the chargesheet was filed in a special court in Ahmedabad against the accused persons who are members of an international network involved in the smuggling of heroin from Afghanistan to India for further distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
The agency identified the nine accused persons as Afghan nationals Jannat Gul Kaker, Mujahid Shinwari, Shami Ullah and Mohammad Lal Kaker; Sarabjit Singh alias “Setthi”, Balwinder Singh and Jasvir Singh of Punjab; and Imtiaz Ahmad and Imran Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...