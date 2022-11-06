Chargesheet filed against Dawood in terror case

New Delhi, November 5
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three others in a special court in Mumbai, an official said.
The chargesheet was filed in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India, a spokesperson of the NIA said.
The case was registered on February 3 at the NIA police station under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act read with different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson said.
The other three persons chargesheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi, all residents of Mumbai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...