Chargesheet filed against former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

New Delhi, September 19
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against former chief executive and managing director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore alleged bank fraud, officials said today.
The officials said when the FIR was registered on June 2 last year, the CBI had not named Kapoor as suspect, but his role in the scam later surfaced during the investigation. In its chargesheet filed before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai, the probe agency has also named Thapar and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd in the scam. Within six days of receiving a complaint from the then Chief Vigilance Officer Ashish Vinod Joshi, the CBI had filed an FIR on June 2 last year against Thapar and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...