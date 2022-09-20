Chargesheet filed against former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against former chief executive and managing director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore alleged bank fraud, officials said today.

The officials said when the FIR was registered on June 2 last year, the CBI had not named Kapoor as suspect, but his role in the scam later surfaced during the investigation. In its chargesheet filed before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai, the probe agency has also named Thapar and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd in the scam. Within six days of receiving a complaint from the then Chief Vigilance Officer Ashish Vinod Joshi, the CBI had filed an FIR on June 2 last year against Thapar and others.

