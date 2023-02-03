Chargesheet in Delhi excise ‘scam’ a frivolous attempt to create hurdles in our party’s progress: Goa AAP chief

PTI

Panaji, February 3

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa chief Amit Palekar on Friday called the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary chargesheet in the alleged Delhi excise scam a “frivolous” attempt to create hurdles in the progress of Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had on Thursday asked the two AAP legislators, Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim), in the coastal state to question their party-led government in Delhi on the alleged irregularities in its now-scrapped excise policy.

Palekar spoke to PTI on the ED chargesheet, which claimed that the a part of the money collected through the alleged scam was used to fund AAP’s campaign ahead of the Goa Assembly elections last year.

Palekar, who was AAP’s chief ministerial face, said that the party as well as all its candidates have submitted their poll-related accounts to the Election Commission, leaving no scope for any allegations.

“This chargesheet is nothing but a frivolous attempt to create hurdles in the progress of AAP. But it won’t stop AAP,” he said, accusing the ED of acting like a “stooge” of the central government. Delhi apart, AAP took charge of Punjab following a massive victory in state polls last year.

Palekar alleged that ED officials went around Goa to create false evidence against AAP leaders in the case.

“In fact, the ED should investigate the kind of money spent by the BJP in Goa elections. They should also probe from where the money was sourced to buy eight MLAs from the Congress party,” he said, referring to the defection of Congress MLAs to the BJP in September 2022.GA-ED CHARGESHEET-AAP

Palekar also challenged Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade for a debate on “corruption” and “corrupt practices” in the state.

He was reacting to a tweet by Tanavade, who had asked the two AAP legislators in Goa to speak up on the scam. “BJP has to explain how the serious charges are dropped when any leader joins them. How they become pure?” Palekar asked.