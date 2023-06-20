 Chariots of the gods vend their way from Puri’s Jagannath temple to an alternate temporary abode as a million people watch : The Tribune India

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik symbolically started the mammoth car pulling exercise

Devotees attend the Rath Yatra (chariot procession) of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra, in Puri, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



Puri, June 20

A tidal wave of humans pulled forward giant chariots of Jagannath, Lord of the Earth, and his two siblings on Tuesday from a 12th century stone temple in the heart of this sea-side pilgrimage town to their alternate abode about 2.5 kms away. Muscles glistening in the setting sun, thousands of bare-chested men pulled the three nearly 45 feet tall wooden chariots of Lords Jagannath and Balabhadra and Lady Subhadra, while lakhs more thronged to touch, pray or just watch the huge procession. 

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik symbolically started the mammoth car pulling exercise by pulling on the ropes connecting the principal Jagannath Chariot.

Rhythmically beating brass cymbals and hand drums, priests surrounded the gods on the canopied chariots as the procession made its slow and serpentine way through the main street of this temple town.

The air rented with "Jai Jagannath" and "Haribol" as frenzied devotees tried to get a glimpse of what is regarded as a holy occasion by most Hindus, especially Vaishnavites.

A million devotees are estimated to have converged on this town for the annual car festival. While most devotees were from Odisha and neighbourng states, many from abroad too joined in what is considered one of the largest religious processions globally.

Earlier in the day, Divya Singha Deb, the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, on Tuesday ritualistically swept the chariots with a  broom with a golden handle, as priests sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

Different groups performed 'kirtans' (religious songs) and danced in front of the chariots before the procession started.

Tight security arrangements were made by the district administration and police  to ensure a succesful festival.

The annual Rath Jatra, which marks the nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath is held every year on ‘Dwitiya Tithi' (second day) of ‘Shukla Pakshya' (the fortnight after full moon) in the month of Ashada (June-July) according to the Hindu almanac.

The chariot pulling started after the Puri's titular king completed the ‘Chhera Pahanra' (Chariot sweeping) ritual. The wooden horses were fitted on the chariots and the servitor pilots guided the devotees to pull the chariots in the right direction.

"Enthusiasm among all, including the servitors who look after the Lords, was palpable and rituals were completed before time," said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das.

The big brother Lord Balabhadra was the first to come out of the temple followed by Lady Subhadra and later Lord Jagannath himself. While Lord Balabhadra was seated on Taladwaj chariot, Lord Jagannth adorned the chariot named Nandighosh, Chakra Raj Sudarsan was seated at the chariot of Lady Subhadra's Darpadalan chariot.

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nisachalanada Saraswati was also present at the start of the procession.

During the car pulling, some people fell at Marichkote Chhak as Lord Balabhdara's chariot was passing, officials said, adding that five of them were rushed to a hospital for treatment using a special green corridor created for transferring patients from the crowded route to medical centres and hospitals elsewhere.

President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have greeted the devotees on the occasion of the Rath Yatra.

The district administration made elaborate arrangement for the devotees keeping in view the prevailing hot and humid weather.  

 

