ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Creator of ChatGPT and CEO of Open AI Sam Altman called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked about its downside and why it is important to look into it.

“The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,” tweeted PM Modi on Friday.

Altman is on a global tour to discuss artificial intelligence during which he has spoken on its disruptive nature and the need for governments to factor in the impact of the rapid pace of change it is beginning to usher.

During his stopover in Dubai, he had said the AI posed an “existential risk” to humanity and felt an international agency like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee its evolution.

“Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better ones that are difficult to imagine today,” he had said.

“The challenge that the world facing is how we’re going to manage those risks and make sure we still get to enjoy those tremendous benefits. No one wants to destroy the world,” he had said. Predicting massive job losses, he has called for extensive reskilling of workers to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Altman also discussed the advantages and dangers of AI as also issues of morality and ethics in his interaction with Israel’s President Issac Herzog. Microsoft has invested $1 billion in OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is highly popular today for essay-like answers to prompts from users.

Altman was among the hundreds of industry leaders who signed a letter in May stating that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”.