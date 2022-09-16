Cheetah cheer

PM to release them into Kuno park

PM Narendra Modi will release African cheetahs brought from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday as part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat, his office said.

Jumbo jet in Namibia to bring 8 felines

A specially customised B747 jumbo jet has arrived in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, to bring eight cheetahs to India

Eight cheetahs, five of them female, will be brought to Jaipur on September 17 in the cargo aircraft as part of an inter-continental translocation project

They will then be flown to their new home — Kuno National Park in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh

Extinct since 1952

The large carnivore got completely wiped out from India due to their use for coursing, sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss

The government declared the cheetah extinct in the country in 1952

The last spotted feline died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district

Precautions