Chennai, July 29
Chennai-based publisher and blogger Badri Seshadri was arrested on Saturday for his alleged comments on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview to a Youtube channel.
The arrest was made early on Saturday morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer, Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam, who claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri's views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22.
The police booked him under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words) and 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public) of the IPC.
Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man.
Taking to Twitter, Annamalai sought to know “is it the responsibility of the police to carry out the vindictive agenda of the ruling DMK?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case
The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur ool...
Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence
The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...
MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today
The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sa...
BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in
CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped as general secretaries
Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat
The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad